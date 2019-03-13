6 Paseo Fucsia

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, with 1473 square feet of living space. This home includes an attached 2 car garage, and a shaded side yard/patio. The large open kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher; and opens to a spacious eating area with glass sliding doors leading to the side yard. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and custom cabinets. Plus, there is a separate dining room. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has an attached master bath with two sinks and a walk-in closet. Plantation shutters though out the home. Convenient laundry closet in the kitchen dining area includes the washer and dryer. The walls have been freshly painted. Brand new laminate flooring downstairs and brand new carpeting upstairs. This home is a short walk to Central Park that provides summer concerts. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the library, movies and more! Membership to SAMLARC is included in the rent.