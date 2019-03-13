All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

6 Paseo Fucsia

6 Paseo Fucsia · No Longer Available
Location

6 Paseo Fucsia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, with 1473 square feet of living space. This home includes an attached 2 car garage, and a shaded side yard/patio. The large open kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher; and opens to a spacious eating area with glass sliding doors leading to the side yard. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and custom cabinets. Plus, there is a separate dining room. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has an attached master bath with two sinks and a walk-in closet. Plantation shutters though out the home. Convenient laundry closet in the kitchen dining area includes the washer and dryer. The walls have been freshly painted. Brand new laminate flooring downstairs and brand new carpeting upstairs. This home is a short walk to Central Park that provides summer concerts. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the library, movies and more! Membership to SAMLARC is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Paseo Fucsia have any available units?
6 Paseo Fucsia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Paseo Fucsia have?
Some of 6 Paseo Fucsia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Paseo Fucsia currently offering any rent specials?
6 Paseo Fucsia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Paseo Fucsia pet-friendly?
No, 6 Paseo Fucsia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 6 Paseo Fucsia offer parking?
Yes, 6 Paseo Fucsia offers parking.
Does 6 Paseo Fucsia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Paseo Fucsia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Paseo Fucsia have a pool?
No, 6 Paseo Fucsia does not have a pool.
Does 6 Paseo Fucsia have accessible units?
No, 6 Paseo Fucsia does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Paseo Fucsia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Paseo Fucsia has units with dishwashers.
