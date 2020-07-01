59 Brisa Ribera

Amenities
Delightful 1 bedroom PLUS loft near lake - Don't skip your opportunity to lease this upper 1 bedroom + loft condo just steps from the RSM lake and the association pool/spa! Fresh paint and new wood laminate throughout (stairs and loft have carpet). Granite countertops in the kitchen, dual sinks in the bathroom, cozy fireplace in the living room. Each level has its own spacious deck, and your car will appreciate the garage (detatched but very close to the front door) and the assigned carport. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included (without warranty). This is a must see!!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5256230)