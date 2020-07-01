All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

59 Brisa Ribera

59 Brisa Ribera · No Longer Available
Location

59 Brisa Ribera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Delightful 1 bedroom PLUS loft near lake - Don't skip your opportunity to lease this upper 1 bedroom + loft condo just steps from the RSM lake and the association pool/spa! Fresh paint and new wood laminate throughout (stairs and loft have carpet). Granite countertops in the kitchen, dual sinks in the bathroom, cozy fireplace in the living room. Each level has its own spacious deck, and your car will appreciate the garage (detatched but very close to the front door) and the assigned carport. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included (without warranty). This is a must see!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5256230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Brisa Ribera have any available units?
59 Brisa Ribera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Brisa Ribera have?
Some of 59 Brisa Ribera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Brisa Ribera currently offering any rent specials?
59 Brisa Ribera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Brisa Ribera pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Brisa Ribera is pet friendly.
Does 59 Brisa Ribera offer parking?
Yes, 59 Brisa Ribera offers parking.
Does 59 Brisa Ribera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Brisa Ribera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Brisa Ribera have a pool?
Yes, 59 Brisa Ribera has a pool.
Does 59 Brisa Ribera have accessible units?
No, 59 Brisa Ribera does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Brisa Ribera have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Brisa Ribera does not have units with dishwashers.

