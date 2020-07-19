All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 54 Gavilan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
54 Gavilan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

54 Gavilan

54 Gavilan · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

54 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
pet friendly
Highly Upgraded Ground Floor Corner 2 bedroom Unit in Las Flores II ! - Adorable ground floor 2 bedroom condo in Las Flores II!. Completely upgraded with pergo flooring, the kitchen has granite counter tops, top of the line refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Ceiling fans as well as central A/C. Cool breezes and calming views from each bedroom. You will also love the Lago Santa Margarita Beach Club Amenities: sports courts, pools, beach club, walking trails and open parks! Close to the 241 toll road and just minutes from shopping, theaters and restaurants!

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3725818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Gavilan have any available units?
54 Gavilan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Gavilan have?
Some of 54 Gavilan's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Gavilan currently offering any rent specials?
54 Gavilan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Gavilan pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Gavilan is pet friendly.
Does 54 Gavilan offer parking?
No, 54 Gavilan does not offer parking.
Does 54 Gavilan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Gavilan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Gavilan have a pool?
Yes, 54 Gavilan has a pool.
Does 54 Gavilan have accessible units?
No, 54 Gavilan does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Gavilan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Gavilan has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego