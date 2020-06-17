All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

53 Anil

53 Anil · No Longer Available
Location

53 Anil, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
On the first floor gated courtyard leads to a spacious living and dining room area in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Generous size kitchen with plentiful cabinet and counter space. Mirrored wardrobe doors in master bedroom with private bath which features large, duel vanity sinks. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in this condo with assigned carport and community pool. Excellent location in Rancho Santa Margarita close to shopping centers, Monte Vista Park and in the Saddleback Valley School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Anil have any available units?
53 Anil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Anil have?
Some of 53 Anil's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Anil currently offering any rent specials?
53 Anil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Anil pet-friendly?
No, 53 Anil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 53 Anil offer parking?
Yes, 53 Anil offers parking.
Does 53 Anil have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Anil offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Anil have a pool?
Yes, 53 Anil has a pool.
Does 53 Anil have accessible units?
No, 53 Anil does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Anil have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Anil does not have units with dishwashers.
