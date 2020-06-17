Amenities

in unit laundry carport pool courtyard refrigerator

On the first floor gated courtyard leads to a spacious living and dining room area in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Generous size kitchen with plentiful cabinet and counter space. Mirrored wardrobe doors in master bedroom with private bath which features large, duel vanity sinks. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in this condo with assigned carport and community pool. Excellent location in Rancho Santa Margarita close to shopping centers, Monte Vista Park and in the Saddleback Valley School District.