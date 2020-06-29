50 Calle de Felicidad

Amenities

Calle De Felicadad - This fantastic detached home is undergoing some major renovations, we have a few sneak photos and hoping to find the perfect resident(s) to call this place home as of February 1st-10th 2020.



Freshly painting the walls, upgraded shaker white cabinets and quartz counters, all new hard surface flooring to bring this gem into 2020 design finishes.



Spacious master bedroom with his and hers closets, stand up shower with separate on-suite bathtub. All bedrooms are upstairs just down the hall from each other separated by a shared 2nd bathroom. Downstairs provides an open living room with a fireplace, ceiling fans in each room and direct garage access.



The exterior private yard wraps around nearly the entire home which ends at the garage with doggie door. Very low maintenance yard with pavers and rock with some low water use succulents recently planted.



2 car garage with built ins, with washer and dryer hookups.



Walking distance to shopping, dining and some nightlife. If you like South County, youll love this.



Pet friendly with the following conditions:

Must be friendly

$500 deposit each

$50 pet rent each (max 2 pets)



(RLNE5452308)