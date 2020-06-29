All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

50 Calle de Felicidad

50 Calle de Felicidad · No Longer Available
Location

50 Calle de Felicidad, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Calle De Felicadad - This fantastic detached home is undergoing some major renovations, we have a few sneak photos and hoping to find the perfect resident(s) to call this place home as of February 1st-10th 2020.

Freshly painting the walls, upgraded shaker white cabinets and quartz counters, all new hard surface flooring to bring this gem into 2020 design finishes.

Spacious master bedroom with his and hers closets, stand up shower with separate on-suite bathtub. All bedrooms are upstairs just down the hall from each other separated by a shared 2nd bathroom. Downstairs provides an open living room with a fireplace, ceiling fans in each room and direct garage access.

The exterior private yard wraps around nearly the entire home which ends at the garage with doggie door. Very low maintenance yard with pavers and rock with some low water use succulents recently planted.

2 car garage with built ins, with washer and dryer hookups.

Walking distance to shopping, dining and some nightlife. If you like South County, youll love this.

Pet friendly with the following conditions:
Must be friendly
$500 deposit each
$50 pet rent each (max 2 pets)

(RLNE5452308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Calle de Felicidad have any available units?
50 Calle de Felicidad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Calle de Felicidad have?
Some of 50 Calle de Felicidad's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Calle de Felicidad currently offering any rent specials?
50 Calle de Felicidad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Calle de Felicidad pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Calle de Felicidad is pet friendly.
Does 50 Calle de Felicidad offer parking?
Yes, 50 Calle de Felicidad offers parking.
Does 50 Calle de Felicidad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Calle de Felicidad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Calle de Felicidad have a pool?
No, 50 Calle de Felicidad does not have a pool.
Does 50 Calle de Felicidad have accessible units?
No, 50 Calle de Felicidad does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Calle de Felicidad have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Calle de Felicidad does not have units with dishwashers.
