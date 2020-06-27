5 Via Hermosa

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita located within the Mission Courts development across from the lake and beach club. Out front sits a beautiful gated patio that offers brick lined hard scape, privacy and tranquility. Interior upgrades included elegant wood laminate flooring, crown moldings, custom paint plus an upgraded bathroom with a newer vanity and wainscoting. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stylish tile floors, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet storage space. The home is a lower unit with no stairs and it is within eyesight of the pool and children's play area.