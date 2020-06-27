All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
5 Via Hermosa

5 via Hermosa · No Longer Available
Location

5 via Hermosa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita located within the Mission Courts development across from the lake and beach club. Out front sits a beautiful gated patio that offers brick lined hard scape, privacy and tranquility. Interior upgrades included elegant wood laminate flooring, crown moldings, custom paint plus an upgraded bathroom with a newer vanity and wainscoting. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stylish tile floors, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet storage space. The home is a lower unit with no stairs and it is within eyesight of the pool and children's play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Via Hermosa have any available units?
5 Via Hermosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Via Hermosa have?
Some of 5 Via Hermosa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Via Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
5 Via Hermosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Via Hermosa pet-friendly?
No, 5 Via Hermosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 5 Via Hermosa offer parking?
Yes, 5 Via Hermosa offers parking.
Does 5 Via Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Via Hermosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Via Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, 5 Via Hermosa has a pool.
Does 5 Via Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 5 Via Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Via Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Via Hermosa does not have units with dishwashers.
