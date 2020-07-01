Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom and one bath condo superbly upgraded throughout with gorgeous granite counters, updated cabinets in both kitchen and master bathroom, stainless steel appliances and rich dark laminate flooring. The spacious, light and airy living room includes glass covered fireplace and opens up to the dining area and kitchen for great entertaining. Nice size patio for outdoor relaxation. Washer and dryer included. Well maintained community includes pool, spa, BBQ area and playground. One covered assigned carport and one guess parking pass. Conveniently located to beautiful parks, trails, schools, restaurants and shopping centers, movie theaters, toll road and the serene Rancho Santa Margarita Recreation Lake. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity!