44 Vista La Cuesta

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous "single level" home w/NO steps & NO stairs. Located in Vista La Cuesta. just steps from RSM Lake, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'Neill Park! This tastefully upgraded end unit condo boasts an open floor plan with new neutral paint and beautiful laminated wood flooring throughout. Snuggle up to your cozy brick fireplace in your living room while your dinner is cooking in your kitchen, which has a new stove and dishwasher or barbequing on your private patio. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and built in night stands. The master bath has a new cabinet and walk in shower. The guest bath has a Jacuzzi tub, new tile and cabinet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. This condo is Clean! Clean! Clean! Washer, dryer & the refrigerator also stay! There is a single car attached garage as well as a reserved parking space and a parking placard. Enjoy resort style living & still be close to schools, shopping, parks, toll road & restaurants! You will LOVE this home & community!!