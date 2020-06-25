All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

44 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous "single level" home w/NO steps & NO stairs. Located in Vista La Cuesta. just steps from RSM Lake, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'Neill Park! This tastefully upgraded end unit condo boasts an open floor plan with new neutral paint and beautiful laminated wood flooring throughout. Snuggle up to your cozy brick fireplace in your living room while your dinner is cooking in your kitchen, which has a new stove and dishwasher or barbequing on your private patio. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and built in night stands. The master bath has a new cabinet and walk in shower. The guest bath has a Jacuzzi tub, new tile and cabinet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. This condo is Clean! Clean! Clean! Washer, dryer & the refrigerator also stay! There is a single car attached garage as well as a reserved parking space and a parking placard. Enjoy resort style living & still be close to schools, shopping, parks, toll road & restaurants! You will LOVE this home & community!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Vista La Cuesta have any available units?
44 Vista La Cuesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Vista La Cuesta have?
Some of 44 Vista La Cuesta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Vista La Cuesta currently offering any rent specials?
44 Vista La Cuesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Vista La Cuesta pet-friendly?
No, 44 Vista La Cuesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 44 Vista La Cuesta offer parking?
Yes, 44 Vista La Cuesta offers parking.
Does 44 Vista La Cuesta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Vista La Cuesta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Vista La Cuesta have a pool?
No, 44 Vista La Cuesta does not have a pool.
Does 44 Vista La Cuesta have accessible units?
No, 44 Vista La Cuesta does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Vista La Cuesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Vista La Cuesta has units with dishwashers.
