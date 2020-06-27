44 Alondra

Amenities

Single level Gem in Rancho Santa Margarita!Lite bright and cheery condo with view of the green belt! Lower unit in a pristine development near Arroyo Trabuco golf course! Tree lined streets greet you as you approach the complex. Condo has everything you need! 2br/2ba and TWO CAR GARAGE! Sweet back yard perfect for intimate gatherings and relaxing in the sun. Covered area for dining and cooking, sunny area for gardening and getting some Vitamin D! Tile throughout main living area. Gorgeous fireplace with stacked stone! Big bright kitchen with views to front porch and open to living room! Inside laundry with washer and dryer included! Direct access to your oversized two car garage with tons of storage! This condo will not last! HOA pool and spa! Nearby parks and schools! Contact Christe for an appt to see this awesome place! 949-240-5892