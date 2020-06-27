All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
44 Alondra
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

44 Alondra

44 Alondra · No Longer Available
Location

44 Alondra, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single level Gem in Rancho Santa Margarita!Lite bright and cheery condo with view of the green belt! Lower unit in a pristine development near Arroyo Trabuco golf course! Tree lined streets greet you as you approach the complex. Condo has everything you need! 2br/2ba and TWO CAR GARAGE! Sweet back yard perfect for intimate gatherings and relaxing in the sun. Covered area for dining and cooking, sunny area for gardening and getting some Vitamin D! Tile throughout main living area. Gorgeous fireplace with stacked stone! Big bright kitchen with views to front porch and open to living room! Inside laundry with washer and dryer included! Direct access to your oversized two car garage with tons of storage! This condo will not last! HOA pool and spa! Nearby parks and schools! Contact Christe for an appt to see this awesome place! 949-240-5892

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Alondra have any available units?
44 Alondra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Alondra have?
Some of 44 Alondra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Alondra currently offering any rent specials?
44 Alondra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Alondra pet-friendly?
No, 44 Alondra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 44 Alondra offer parking?
Yes, 44 Alondra offers parking.
Does 44 Alondra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Alondra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Alondra have a pool?
Yes, 44 Alondra has a pool.
Does 44 Alondra have accessible units?
No, 44 Alondra does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Alondra have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Alondra does not have units with dishwashers.
