41 Sevilla

Newer Built in fabulous location in the beautiful community of TESORO TRAILS. This highly upgraded townhome is the largest floor plan boasting 2223 Square feet with 4 Bedrooms And 3.5 Baths. Enter on the first level of this tri-level townhome which has 1 bedroom with attached bathroom, hallway closet and direct access to a two car garage. The second level is host to a modern great room family room which opens to the gourmet kitchen complete with oversized kitchen island, rich dark wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This second floor also includes a full size laundry room and half bath. Living room opens to a beautiful balcony where you can enjoy the California sunsets. Third level includes 2 guest bedrooms with another full size bathroom and master suite with walk in closet and upgraded bathroom. Home also includes an abundance of energy efficient features. Tesoro Trails is conveniently located just off the 241 Road Road, walking distance to movies theaters, shopping, parks and lakes and award winning school district. This one is a must see!