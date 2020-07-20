All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
41 Sevilla

41 Sevilla · No Longer Available
Location

41 Sevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Newer Built in fabulous location in the beautiful community of TESORO TRAILS. This highly upgraded townhome is the largest floor plan boasting 2223 Square feet with 4 Bedrooms And 3.5 Baths. Enter on the first level of this tri-level townhome which has 1 bedroom with attached bathroom, hallway closet and direct access to a two car garage. The second level is host to a modern great room family room which opens to the gourmet kitchen complete with oversized kitchen island, rich dark wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This second floor also includes a full size laundry room and half bath. Living room opens to a beautiful balcony where you can enjoy the California sunsets. Third level includes 2 guest bedrooms with another full size bathroom and master suite with walk in closet and upgraded bathroom. Home also includes an abundance of energy efficient features. Tesoro Trails is conveniently located just off the 241 Road Road, walking distance to movies theaters, shopping, parks and lakes and award winning school district. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Sevilla have any available units?
41 Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Sevilla have?
Some of 41 Sevilla's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
41 Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 41 Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 41 Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 41 Sevilla offers parking.
Does 41 Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Sevilla have a pool?
No, 41 Sevilla does not have a pool.
Does 41 Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 41 Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
