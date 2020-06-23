All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
41 Montana Del Lago Drive
41 Montana Del Lago Drive

41 Montana del Lago Dr · No Longer Available
Location

41 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable unit! This 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded home includes a large bonus room on the lower level adjacent to the 2 car (tandem) garage. The home is close in proximity to the RSM lake and community pool and within minutes from numerous shops and restaurants. The resident will have access to the beach club as well. The living room and kitchen have easy to maintain tile floors, kitchen has granite counter tops and white cabinetry. Master bedroom and 2 other secondary bedrooms all have laminate floors along with updated bathrooms and shower doors. The bonus room can be utilized as an office, entertainment room or additional bedroom. Great location especially during summer months so you may enjoy the outdoor amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Montana Del Lago Drive have any available units?
41 Montana Del Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Montana Del Lago Drive have?
Some of 41 Montana Del Lago Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Montana Del Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Montana Del Lago Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Montana Del Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Montana Del Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 41 Montana Del Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41 Montana Del Lago Drive does offer parking.
Does 41 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Montana Del Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Montana Del Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41 Montana Del Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 41 Montana Del Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Montana Del Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Montana Del Lago Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
