41 Montana Del Lago Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Highly desirable unit! This 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded home includes a large bonus room on the lower level adjacent to the 2 car (tandem) garage. The home is close in proximity to the RSM lake and community pool and within minutes from numerous shops and restaurants. The resident will have access to the beach club as well. The living room and kitchen have easy to maintain tile floors, kitchen has granite counter tops and white cabinetry. Master bedroom and 2 other secondary bedrooms all have laminate floors along with updated bathrooms and shower doors. The bonus room can be utilized as an office, entertainment room or additional bedroom. Great location especially during summer months so you may enjoy the outdoor amenities.