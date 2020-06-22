Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom home near Tijeras Creek Golf Course. New Vinyl flooring throughout, New Neutral paint. Kitchen has Quartz counters, White cabinets, looks out to the back yard area. New Dishwasher, new microwave. One bed down (Downstairs bedroom has no closet) Downstairs Bath has a remodeled shower and Quarz counters, white cabinets. Inside Laundry room with cupboard space. Large living room with quartz fireplace. Vinyl flooring on stairway. 3 bedrooms upstairs, Large master with walk in closet, and panoramic Pool and Canyon Views. Master bath has quartz counters, double sink, , 2nd Large Bedroom was an addition and has large closet and extra storage area by window. 3rd bedroom has walk in closet, private bath with quartz counters, new white cabinets. Large Private patio. Award Winning Elementary School Arroyo Vista K-8, Tesoro High is Capo School District. Amenities include pools, Jacuzzi, BBQ Areas, Hiking and biking trails steps away, Shopping, Restaurants, RSM Lake walk, beach club. Tennis courts, parks, Dog Park, Skate Park. Ready to move in now!