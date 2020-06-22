All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 37 Pinzon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
37 Pinzon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

37 Pinzon

37 Pinzon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

37 Pinzon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom home near Tijeras Creek Golf Course. New Vinyl flooring throughout, New Neutral paint. Kitchen has Quartz counters, White cabinets, looks out to the back yard area. New Dishwasher, new microwave. One bed down (Downstairs bedroom has no closet) Downstairs Bath has a remodeled shower and Quarz counters, white cabinets. Inside Laundry room with cupboard space. Large living room with quartz fireplace. Vinyl flooring on stairway. 3 bedrooms upstairs, Large master with walk in closet, and panoramic Pool and Canyon Views. Master bath has quartz counters, double sink, , 2nd Large Bedroom was an addition and has large closet and extra storage area by window. 3rd bedroom has walk in closet, private bath with quartz counters, new white cabinets. Large Private patio. Award Winning Elementary School Arroyo Vista K-8, Tesoro High is Capo School District. Amenities include pools, Jacuzzi, BBQ Areas, Hiking and biking trails steps away, Shopping, Restaurants, RSM Lake walk, beach club. Tennis courts, parks, Dog Park, Skate Park. Ready to move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Pinzon have any available units?
37 Pinzon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Pinzon have?
Some of 37 Pinzon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Pinzon currently offering any rent specials?
37 Pinzon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Pinzon pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Pinzon is pet friendly.
Does 37 Pinzon offer parking?
Yes, 37 Pinzon does offer parking.
Does 37 Pinzon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Pinzon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Pinzon have a pool?
Yes, 37 Pinzon has a pool.
Does 37 Pinzon have accessible units?
No, 37 Pinzon does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Pinzon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Pinzon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego