36 Arboleda
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

36 Arboleda

36 Arboleda · No Longer Available
Location

36 Arboleda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home is located in the desirable Melinda Heights community. Located on a corner lot, this updated home features new plank flooring downstairs, new paint, central heat and air conditioning, a 2 car garage with direct access, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a walk in closet in the master bedroom and vaulted ceilings. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and schools. Available immediately. Owner pays HOA fees and gardener. No pets. No smoking. Renters insurance is required. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Arboleda have any available units?
36 Arboleda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Arboleda have?
Some of 36 Arboleda's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Arboleda currently offering any rent specials?
36 Arboleda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Arboleda pet-friendly?
No, 36 Arboleda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 36 Arboleda offer parking?
Yes, 36 Arboleda offers parking.
Does 36 Arboleda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Arboleda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Arboleda have a pool?
Yes, 36 Arboleda has a pool.
Does 36 Arboleda have accessible units?
No, 36 Arboleda does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Arboleda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Arboleda has units with dishwashers.

