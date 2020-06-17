36 Arboleda

Amenities

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home is located in the desirable Melinda Heights community. Located on a corner lot, this updated home features new plank flooring downstairs, new paint, central heat and air conditioning, a 2 car garage with direct access, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a walk in closet in the master bedroom and vaulted ceilings. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and schools. Available immediately. Owner pays HOA fees and gardener. No pets. No smoking. Renters insurance is required. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.