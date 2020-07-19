34 Via Cordoba

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Lower level end-unit light and bright, lots of windows, open living room with fireplace, high ceilings, large kitchen, inside laundry and one car garage with direct access. Master bedroom is spacious enough for a king size bed and featuring a sliding door that can lend to a nice breeze. The community of Corte Melina offers a beautiful pool, fitness center and with other amenities including parks, tennis courts, barbecues and access to Rancho Santa Margarita beach club and the lake. Walk right across the street to restaurants and shopping galore… Resort-style living welcome home!