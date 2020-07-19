All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
34 Via Cordoba
34 Via Cordoba

34 via Cordoba · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
SAMLARC
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

34 via Cordoba, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Lower level end-unit light and bright, lots of windows, open living room with fireplace, high ceilings, large kitchen, inside laundry and one car garage with direct access. Master bedroom is spacious enough for a king size bed and featuring a sliding door that can lend to a nice breeze. The community of Corte Melina offers a beautiful pool, fitness center and with other amenities including parks, tennis courts, barbecues and access to Rancho Santa Margarita beach club and the lake. Walk right across the street to restaurants and shopping galore… Resort-style living welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Via Cordoba have any available units?
34 Via Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Via Cordoba have?
Some of 34 Via Cordoba's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Via Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
34 Via Cordoba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Via Cordoba pet-friendly?
No, 34 Via Cordoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 34 Via Cordoba offer parking?
Yes, 34 Via Cordoba offers parking.
Does 34 Via Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Via Cordoba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Via Cordoba have a pool?
Yes, 34 Via Cordoba has a pool.
Does 34 Via Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 34 Via Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Via Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Via Cordoba does not have units with dishwashers.
