Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

ONE OF THE BEST STREETS IN ALL OF RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, 34 LOS PLATILLOS OFFERS A PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE MOUNTAINS AND CANYON FROM THIS 4 BEDROOM HOME! WHAT'S EVEN MORE, 1 OF THE BEDROOMS IS LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR TOO! LOCATED IN MELINDA HEIGHTS, THIS HOME IS JUST STEPS FROM ONE OF THE BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS IN THE AREA ALONG WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE 241 HIGHWAY! THIS OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN OFFERS HIGH CEILINGS, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS UNIQUE HOME WITH ONE OF THE BEST VIEWS IN ALL THE CITY!