Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

31952 Pleasant Glen Road

31952 Pleasant Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

31952 Pleasant Glen Road, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Robinson Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded three bedroom, two & half bath single family corner lot home in Robinson Ranch Community. Two car attached garage w/ direct access. Kitchen is complete with granite counters, custom cabinets and recessed lightings. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath with travertine shower and all bathrooms have granite countertops. Ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, upgraded baseboards, soaring ceilings, new interior and exterior designer paint, custom plantation shutter and upgraded fireplace. W/D hookup. Community amenities include swimming pool, kiddies pool, tennis court, soccer field and more. Available to move in on September 10, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31952 Pleasant Glen Road have any available units?
31952 Pleasant Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31952 Pleasant Glen Road have?
Some of 31952 Pleasant Glen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31952 Pleasant Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
31952 Pleasant Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31952 Pleasant Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 31952 Pleasant Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 31952 Pleasant Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 31952 Pleasant Glen Road offers parking.
Does 31952 Pleasant Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31952 Pleasant Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31952 Pleasant Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 31952 Pleasant Glen Road has a pool.
Does 31952 Pleasant Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 31952 Pleasant Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31952 Pleasant Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31952 Pleasant Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
