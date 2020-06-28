31952 Pleasant Glen Road

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded three bedroom, two & half bath single family corner lot home in Robinson Ranch Community. Two car attached garage w/ direct access. Kitchen is complete with granite counters, custom cabinets and recessed lightings. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath with travertine shower and all bathrooms have granite countertops. Ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, upgraded baseboards, soaring ceilings, new interior and exterior designer paint, custom plantation shutter and upgraded fireplace. W/D hookup. Community amenities include swimming pool, kiddies pool, tennis court, soccer field and more. Available to move in on September 10, 2019.