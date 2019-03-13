31 Santa Agatha

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with stunning views of the Saddleback Mountains is located right next to Coto de Caza. This upstairs beautifully bright home is filled with natural light and has been upgraded top to bottom. Enjoy brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, top-of-the-line new kitchen cabinetry, and bamboo flooring. Relieve the stress of the day in the new jetted tub in the guest bath or large Master soaking tub. The open concept floor plan makes it very accommodating for entertaining a number of friends and family. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and contain custom storage closet organizers with a very modern look. The laundry room contains a brand new washer and dryer for your convenience, and gives you direct access to the attached single-car garage, complete with lots of additional storage space! Dual pane windows, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting add to this light and bright home. The entire complex was recently re-piped with PEX and fumigated. The home has just been freshly painted and new faucets. Located behind the complex is a great biking and walking trail, perfect for riding a bicycle or walking pets. Just minutes from from shopping, award-winning schools, and the 241 Toll Road. SAMLARC amenities including parks, library, Rancho Santa Margarita lake, pools, and activities for all ages are also located close by. This home is smart, convenient, and turn-key, ready and waiting just for you! New Carpet will be installed.