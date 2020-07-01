31 Paseo Vespertino

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Detached Single Family Home in the private gated community of Los Paseos. Interior tract location with upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, living room with gas fireplace and built in's. Master bathroom is upgraded, walk in closet. Perfect home for entertaining, french doors open to a large patio with built in BBQ, patio cover with built in lighting, ceiling fans, outdoor TV. Upstairs laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, storage cabinets. Walk to Shopping, movie theatre, restaurants, parks, library and City Hall. Award winning schools. Toll Road & Freeway Close. Neighborhood Pool & Spa, tot lot, BBQ area, access to SAMLARC pools, parks and Beach Club. Small pets are considered.