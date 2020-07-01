All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 31 Paseo Vespertino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
31 Paseo Vespertino
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

31 Paseo Vespertino

31 Paseo Vespertino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

31 Paseo Vespertino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Detached Single Family Home in the private gated community of Los Paseos. Interior tract location with upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, living room with gas fireplace and built in's. Master bathroom is upgraded, walk in closet. Perfect home for entertaining, french doors open to a large patio with built in BBQ, patio cover with built in lighting, ceiling fans, outdoor TV. Upstairs laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage with epoxy flooring, storage cabinets. Walk to Shopping, movie theatre, restaurants, parks, library and City Hall. Award winning schools. Toll Road & Freeway Close. Neighborhood Pool & Spa, tot lot, BBQ area, access to SAMLARC pools, parks and Beach Club. Small pets are considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Paseo Vespertino have any available units?
31 Paseo Vespertino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Paseo Vespertino have?
Some of 31 Paseo Vespertino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Paseo Vespertino currently offering any rent specials?
31 Paseo Vespertino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Paseo Vespertino pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Paseo Vespertino is pet friendly.
Does 31 Paseo Vespertino offer parking?
Yes, 31 Paseo Vespertino offers parking.
Does 31 Paseo Vespertino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Paseo Vespertino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Paseo Vespertino have a pool?
Yes, 31 Paseo Vespertino has a pool.
Does 31 Paseo Vespertino have accessible units?
No, 31 Paseo Vespertino does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Paseo Vespertino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Paseo Vespertino has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego