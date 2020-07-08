All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
31 Calle Alamitos

Location

31 Calle Alamitos, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath Rancho Santa Margarita home with Panoramic Views! - Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath freshly painted home in a desirable neighborhood in Rancho Santa Margarita! Enjoy the panoramic forever views from your backyard gazebo. On clear days you can see the ocean, and you have the best seats for 4th of July fireworks! Marble and granite flooring downstairs, and engineered wood upstairs. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and views. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Extra built in cabinets in the garage. You will also love the Lago Santa Margarita Beach Club Amenities: sports courts, pools, beach club, walking trails and open parks! Close to the 241 toll road and just minutes from shopping, theaters and restaurants!

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4034881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Calle Alamitos have any available units?
31 Calle Alamitos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Calle Alamitos have?
Some of 31 Calle Alamitos's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Calle Alamitos currently offering any rent specials?
31 Calle Alamitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Calle Alamitos pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Calle Alamitos is pet friendly.
Does 31 Calle Alamitos offer parking?
Yes, 31 Calle Alamitos offers parking.
Does 31 Calle Alamitos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Calle Alamitos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Calle Alamitos have a pool?
Yes, 31 Calle Alamitos has a pool.
Does 31 Calle Alamitos have accessible units?
No, 31 Calle Alamitos does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Calle Alamitos have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Calle Alamitos does not have units with dishwashers.

