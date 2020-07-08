31 Calle Alamitos

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath Rancho Santa Margarita home with Panoramic Views! - Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath freshly painted home in a desirable neighborhood in Rancho Santa Margarita! Enjoy the panoramic forever views from your backyard gazebo. On clear days you can see the ocean, and you have the best seats for 4th of July fireworks! Marble and granite flooring downstairs, and engineered wood upstairs. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and views. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Extra built in cabinets in the garage. You will also love the Lago Santa Margarita Beach Club Amenities: sports courts, pools, beach club, walking trails and open parks! Close to the 241 toll road and just minutes from shopping, theaters and restaurants!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4034881)