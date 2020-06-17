All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
28 South Sepulveda
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

28 South Sepulveda

28 Sepulveda · (949) 239-6673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
** Virtual Tours Available! **

Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Refreshing open concept living room leads to a well groomed backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Custom cabinets, freshly painted interior and tiled flooring throughout. Kitchen includes dual oven, stainless steel dishwasher and island with built in stovetop. Generously-sized master bedroom boasts high ceilings, large tub, lots of closet space and custom built in cabinets. This home also features 4 other large bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms. One of the front bedrooms boasts vaulted ceilings and has its own balcony to the front yard. The home also has a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer included! Three car garage and driveway provides ample parking. Minutes away from Arroyo Vista Elementary, J Serra High School, the 241 and Tijeras Creek Golf Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 South Sepulveda have any available units?
28 South Sepulveda has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 South Sepulveda have?
Some of 28 South Sepulveda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 South Sepulveda currently offering any rent specials?
28 South Sepulveda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 South Sepulveda pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 South Sepulveda is pet friendly.
Does 28 South Sepulveda offer parking?
Yes, 28 South Sepulveda does offer parking.
Does 28 South Sepulveda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 South Sepulveda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 South Sepulveda have a pool?
No, 28 South Sepulveda does not have a pool.
Does 28 South Sepulveda have accessible units?
No, 28 South Sepulveda does not have accessible units.
Does 28 South Sepulveda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 South Sepulveda has units with dishwashers.
