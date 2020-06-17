28 South Sepulveda

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

** Virtual Tours Available! **



Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Refreshing open concept living room leads to a well groomed backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Custom cabinets, freshly painted interior and tiled flooring throughout. Kitchen includes dual oven, stainless steel dishwasher and island with built in stovetop. Generously-sized master bedroom boasts high ceilings, large tub, lots of closet space and custom built in cabinets. This home also features 4 other large bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms. One of the front bedrooms boasts vaulted ceilings and has its own balcony to the front yard. The home also has a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer included! Three car garage and driveway provides ample parking. Minutes away from Arroyo Vista Elementary, J Serra High School, the 241 and Tijeras Creek Golf Club!