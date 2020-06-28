28 San Angelo

Amenities

2 bed 2 bath END CARRIAGE UNIT CONDO. No one above or below. Direct access to single car garage plus an additional parking space (#65). Vaulted ceilings, windows bringing in plenty of light and a gas fireplace. An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances all included. Hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint give it a clean and crisp feeling. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Large private patio with room for BBQ and chairs. Plenty of storage space in the garage with new water heater, washer and dryer. Peaceful and quiet location in the Casifina complex. Walking distance to hiking trails, shopping, schools, theater and dining. HOA provides access to pool, spa and tot lot. As well as the RSM lake, beach club and lagoon.