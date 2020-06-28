All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 28 San Angelo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
28 San Angelo
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

28 San Angelo

28 San Angelo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

28 San Angelo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
2 bed 2 bath END CARRIAGE UNIT CONDO. No one above or below. Direct access to single car garage plus an additional parking space (#65). Vaulted ceilings, windows bringing in plenty of light and a gas fireplace. An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances all included. Hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint give it a clean and crisp feeling. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Large private patio with room for BBQ and chairs. Plenty of storage space in the garage with new water heater, washer and dryer. Peaceful and quiet location in the Casifina complex. Walking distance to hiking trails, shopping, schools, theater and dining. HOA provides access to pool, spa and tot lot. As well as the RSM lake, beach club and lagoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 San Angelo have any available units?
28 San Angelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 San Angelo have?
Some of 28 San Angelo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 San Angelo currently offering any rent specials?
28 San Angelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 San Angelo pet-friendly?
No, 28 San Angelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 28 San Angelo offer parking?
Yes, 28 San Angelo offers parking.
Does 28 San Angelo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 San Angelo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 San Angelo have a pool?
Yes, 28 San Angelo has a pool.
Does 28 San Angelo have accessible units?
No, 28 San Angelo does not have accessible units.
Does 28 San Angelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 San Angelo does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego