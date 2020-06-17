All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

26 Wakonda

26 Wakonda · No Longer Available
Location

26 Wakonda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
VIEW VIEW VIEW! This executive view home in prestigious Dove Canyon is immaculate. You will be impressed as you enter this pristine home with its open floorplan, soaring ceilings and crystal clear dual pane windows throughout. Brand new designer color paint, new vinyl wood plank floors and new carpet make this home fresh and ready for move in. Cook like a chef with the expansive gourmet kitchen complete with a stainless 6 burner cooktop, center island and professional quality appliances. Stay organized with the abundance of cabinets, custom office built-ins and closet organizers. Downstairs offers a full bedroom and bathroom with three additional bedrooms upstairs along with a oversized master bedroom retreat perfect for an office or gym. Bathrooms have recently been remodeled. Enjoy the low maintenance, flawless landscaping with turf lawn and brick hardscape. Bright blooming roses and lush plants add to the view of the gorgeous canyon backdrop of this home. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and water softener are included. Oversized garage with tandem 3rd car space and storage cabinets. Live the lifestyle in the exclusive Dove Canyon gated community with pool, tennis, basketball, country-club, golf, parks, trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Wakonda have any available units?
26 Wakonda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Wakonda have?
Some of 26 Wakonda's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Wakonda currently offering any rent specials?
26 Wakonda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Wakonda pet-friendly?
No, 26 Wakonda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 26 Wakonda offer parking?
Yes, 26 Wakonda offers parking.
Does 26 Wakonda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Wakonda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Wakonda have a pool?
Yes, 26 Wakonda has a pool.
Does 26 Wakonda have accessible units?
No, 26 Wakonda does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Wakonda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Wakonda has units with dishwashers.
