26 Wakonda

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

VIEW VIEW VIEW! This executive view home in prestigious Dove Canyon is immaculate. You will be impressed as you enter this pristine home with its open floorplan, soaring ceilings and crystal clear dual pane windows throughout. Brand new designer color paint, new vinyl wood plank floors and new carpet make this home fresh and ready for move in. Cook like a chef with the expansive gourmet kitchen complete with a stainless 6 burner cooktop, center island and professional quality appliances. Stay organized with the abundance of cabinets, custom office built-ins and closet organizers. Downstairs offers a full bedroom and bathroom with three additional bedrooms upstairs along with a oversized master bedroom retreat perfect for an office or gym. Bathrooms have recently been remodeled. Enjoy the low maintenance, flawless landscaping with turf lawn and brick hardscape. Bright blooming roses and lush plants add to the view of the gorgeous canyon backdrop of this home. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and water softener are included. Oversized garage with tandem 3rd car space and storage cabinets. Live the lifestyle in the exclusive Dove Canyon gated community with pool, tennis, basketball, country-club, golf, parks, trails and more.