26 Twilight Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Spacious Newly painted. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Rancho Santa Margarita home in desirable Hidden Trails community. The kitchen features granite counter tops and walk in pantry. Hardwood floors in upper floor hall and bedroom. One of the largest patios in the neighborhood with custom brick pavers. The master bathroom has dual sinks, an oval tub, and separate shower. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and family room with fireplace and media center. Ceiling fans through out home! Close to Tijeras Creek Elementary which is a CA distinguished Blue Ribbon school. Easy access to trails and Toll road.