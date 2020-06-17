All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

25 Highpoint

25 Highpoint · No Longer Available
Location

25 Highpoint, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular 4 bedroom cul-de-sac pool home in the prestigious guard gated community of Dove Canyon! This one of a kind recently remodeled and updated modern contemporary home features brand new Milgard Windows, counter tops and floors all professionally child proofed from top to bottom, gourmet kitchen with new counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. One main floor bedroom or office with built ins and 3 additional beds upstairs. Large 3 car garage and sparkling pool and spa in oversized private backyard. This highly desirable community features a Jack Nicklaus golf course, club house, tennis, 24 guard gate, and Jr Olympic pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Highpoint have any available units?
25 Highpoint doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Highpoint have?
Some of 25 Highpoint's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Highpoint currently offering any rent specials?
25 Highpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Highpoint pet-friendly?
No, 25 Highpoint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 25 Highpoint offer parking?
Yes, 25 Highpoint offers parking.
Does 25 Highpoint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Highpoint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Highpoint have a pool?
Yes, 25 Highpoint has a pool.
Does 25 Highpoint have accessible units?
No, 25 Highpoint does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Highpoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Highpoint has units with dishwashers.
