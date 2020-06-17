25 Highpoint

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spectacular 4 bedroom cul-de-sac pool home in the prestigious guard gated community of Dove Canyon! This one of a kind recently remodeled and updated modern contemporary home features brand new Milgard Windows, counter tops and floors all professionally child proofed from top to bottom, gourmet kitchen with new counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. One main floor bedroom or office with built ins and 3 additional beds upstairs. Large 3 car garage and sparkling pool and spa in oversized private backyard. This highly desirable community features a Jack Nicklaus golf course, club house, tennis, 24 guard gate, and Jr Olympic pool and spa.