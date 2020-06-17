22 Via Carino

Amenities

Please contact Listing Agent Rick Bright for showing (949)441-1061 Centrally located in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, this upper unit condo is close to shopping centers, restaurants, walking trails and movie theaters. Upon entry you will immediately notice the newer wood like laminate flooring, fresh paint and neutral color palette. This light and bright home has been upgraded with new carpet, granite countertops, cabinets, newer range, dishwasher, mirrored closet doors, and raised wood paneled doors throughout. It is equipped with central air and heat, a cozy fireplace, inside laundry, a private front porch deck, and a 1 car garage with remote control. The Mission Courts community swimming pool and spa are the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate. This single level end unit with no one living above will provide year round peace and tranquility. Easy access to the 241 toll road will make any commute a breeze.