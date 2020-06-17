All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 22 Via Carino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
22 Via Carino
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

22 Via Carino

22 via Carino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22 via Carino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Please contact Listing Agent Rick Bright for showing (949)441-1061 Centrally located in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, this upper unit condo is close to shopping centers, restaurants, walking trails and movie theaters. Upon entry you will immediately notice the newer wood like laminate flooring, fresh paint and neutral color palette. This light and bright home has been upgraded with new carpet, granite countertops, cabinets, newer range, dishwasher, mirrored closet doors, and raised wood paneled doors throughout. It is equipped with central air and heat, a cozy fireplace, inside laundry, a private front porch deck, and a 1 car garage with remote control. The Mission Courts community swimming pool and spa are the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate. This single level end unit with no one living above will provide year round peace and tranquility. Easy access to the 241 toll road will make any commute a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Via Carino have any available units?
22 Via Carino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Via Carino have?
Some of 22 Via Carino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Via Carino currently offering any rent specials?
22 Via Carino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Via Carino pet-friendly?
No, 22 Via Carino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 22 Via Carino offer parking?
Yes, 22 Via Carino offers parking.
Does 22 Via Carino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Via Carino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Via Carino have a pool?
Yes, 22 Via Carino has a pool.
Does 22 Via Carino have accessible units?
No, 22 Via Carino does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Via Carino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Via Carino has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego