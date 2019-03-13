All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:15 PM

22 Thorn Oak

22 Thorn Oak · No Longer Available
Location

22 Thorn Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Gorgeous designer view home settled on a cul-de-sac in the prestigious 24 hour golf course community! Custom entry double doors, soaring ceilings, custom stone accent walls and beautiful wrought iron circular staircase offer a tasteful grand entrance! This 4 bedroom home features exclusive formal living and dining rooms and separate family room with fireplace. The spacious state-of-the-art kitchen offers granite counter tops, center island, 6 burner cooktop and built-in wine rack. The main floor bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The expansive master suite boasts a huge retreat with dual sided fireplace, private balcony with forever views and a luxurious over sized bath! The private bath has his and her showers, a separate tub with soothing jets, ample counter space and dual wardrobes with built-in organizers. The two upstairs secondary bedrooms share a balcony and an upgraded bath. The entertainers backyard flaunts a built-in barbecue, outdoor fireplace surrounded by gorgeous hill and mountain views! Enjoy the Dove Canyon amenities that include 4 lighted tennis courts, pool, playground, picnic areas and more! Social memberships may be available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Thorn Oak have any available units?
22 Thorn Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Thorn Oak have?
Some of 22 Thorn Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Thorn Oak currently offering any rent specials?
22 Thorn Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Thorn Oak pet-friendly?
No, 22 Thorn Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 22 Thorn Oak offer parking?
Yes, 22 Thorn Oak offers parking.
Does 22 Thorn Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Thorn Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Thorn Oak have a pool?
Yes, 22 Thorn Oak has a pool.
Does 22 Thorn Oak have accessible units?
No, 22 Thorn Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Thorn Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Thorn Oak has units with dishwashers.
