Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

20771 Shadow Rock Lane

20771 Shadow Rock Lane · (949) 636-3659
Location

20771 Shadow Rock Lane, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Trabuco Highlands

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2539 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Created with executive living in mind, this home was designed for entertaining and elegant living. The expansive interior of this exceptional home features generous windows designs that take advantage of the spectacular views, bringing the outdoors inside for your daily enjoyment. Elegant double door entry leads to the formal entry accented by travertine floors. Formal living and dining room with cathedral ceiling. Gourmet kitchen designed for the chef in your life with granite counters, custom cabinetry, decorative stone back splash, crown molding, window casing, recessed lighting, ceiling niche & upgraded stainless appliances. Spacious family room accented by a brick fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding & gorgeous sliding doors leading to an entertainer’s backyard w/panoramic views. No expense spared in the Master suite featuring vaulted ceilings, granite counters, custom cabinets, separate jet tub, walk-in shower w/frameless glass doors, custom lighting, huge walk-in closet and a custom designed deck to enjoying your morning coffee and the gorgeous sunset and mountain views. Nestled at the base of the Saddleback mountains, this community features hiking and biking trails, a gated Jr. Olympic sized pool, spa, wading pool, parks w/barbecues, sports field, tot lot & basketball court. This spotless home is ready for you to move in. Contact agent to your tour. 949-636-3659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20771 Shadow Rock Lane have any available units?
20771 Shadow Rock Lane has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 20771 Shadow Rock Lane have?
Some of 20771 Shadow Rock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20771 Shadow Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20771 Shadow Rock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20771 Shadow Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20771 Shadow Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 20771 Shadow Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20771 Shadow Rock Lane does offer parking.
Does 20771 Shadow Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20771 Shadow Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20771 Shadow Rock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20771 Shadow Rock Lane has a pool.
Does 20771 Shadow Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 20771 Shadow Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20771 Shadow Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20771 Shadow Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.
