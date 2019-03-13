20771 Shadow Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Created with executive living in mind, this home was designed for entertaining and elegant living. The expansive interior of this exceptional home features generous windows designs that take advantage of the spectacular views, bringing the outdoors inside for your daily enjoyment. Elegant double door entry leads to the formal entry accented by travertine floors. Formal living and dining room with cathedral ceiling. Gourmet kitchen designed for the chef in your life with granite counters, custom cabinetry, decorative stone back splash, crown molding, window casing, recessed lighting, ceiling niche & upgraded stainless appliances. Spacious family room accented by a brick fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding & gorgeous sliding doors leading to an entertainer’s backyard w/panoramic views. No expense spared in the Master suite featuring vaulted ceilings, granite counters, custom cabinets, separate jet tub, walk-in shower w/frameless glass doors, custom lighting, huge walk-in closet and a custom designed deck to enjoying your morning coffee and the gorgeous sunset and mountain views. Nestled at the base of the Saddleback mountains, this community features hiking and biking trails, a gated Jr. Olympic sized pool, spa, wading pool, parks w/barbecues, sports field, tot lot & basketball court. This spotless home is ready for you to move in. Contact agent to your tour. 949-636-3659