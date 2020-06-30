All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

20 Via Silla

20 Via Silla · No Longer Available
Location

20 Via Silla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a cul-de-sac in prestigious Melinda Heights this home features 4 bedrooms and a loft with cathedral ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors and remodeled cabinetry in the kitchen with newer appliances make this home both functional and stylish. Kitchen opens to the family room and breakfast nook area overlooking the backyard. Master bedroom showcases views of the mountains and city lights and features upgraded master bath of marble and travertine including glass shower enclosure and separate Jacuzzi tub. The backyard boasts grapevines and backs community greenbelt making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Refrigerator included. Garage door features smart technology with capability to operate from your mobile device. Close to Melinda Heights Elementary, Solana Park and many hiking trails leading to the natural beauty of O'Neil Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Via Silla have any available units?
20 Via Silla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Via Silla have?
Some of 20 Via Silla's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Via Silla currently offering any rent specials?
20 Via Silla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Via Silla pet-friendly?
No, 20 Via Silla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 20 Via Silla offer parking?
Yes, 20 Via Silla offers parking.
Does 20 Via Silla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Via Silla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Via Silla have a pool?
No, 20 Via Silla does not have a pool.
Does 20 Via Silla have accessible units?
No, 20 Via Silla does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Via Silla have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Via Silla does not have units with dishwashers.

