20 Via Silla

Located on a cul-de-sac in prestigious Melinda Heights this home features 4 bedrooms and a loft with cathedral ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors and remodeled cabinetry in the kitchen with newer appliances make this home both functional and stylish. Kitchen opens to the family room and breakfast nook area overlooking the backyard. Master bedroom showcases views of the mountains and city lights and features upgraded master bath of marble and travertine including glass shower enclosure and separate Jacuzzi tub. The backyard boasts grapevines and backs community greenbelt making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Refrigerator included. Garage door features smart technology with capability to operate from your mobile device. Close to Melinda Heights Elementary, Solana Park and many hiking trails leading to the natural beauty of O'Neil Regional Park.