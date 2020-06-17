All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 175 Via Contento.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
175 Via Contento
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

175 Via Contento

175 Via Contento · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

175 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully kept carriage/end unit in the Tijeras Creek community with no one above or below you! This 2 bedroom and 2
bathroom home offers a spacious floor plan with a patio/deck with peaceful views of hills and trees and 1 car garage
conveniently located directly below with private stairs to unit. Kitchen has been stylishly updated to include granite counters,
recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator! Kitchen flows freely into the dining and living rooms
for easy entertaining. Vaulted ceilings throughout give this home an open and airy feel. Drenched in natural light, the living room
offers a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan to keep you comfortable. Master bedroom boasts 2 closets with mirrored doors and glass
slider to private balcony. Both bathrooms host granite counters, chrome fixtures, white cabinetry and designer lighting. On top of
it all, this unit comes with inside laundry and the washer/dryer is included! The Tijeras Creek golf course is a stone's throw
away. The development boasts several pools, a spa and workout room. Rancho Santa Margarita has its own lake with beach club
and numerous parks and city events year round. Close to great shopping, dining and award winning schools. Come see this home
before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Via Contento have any available units?
175 Via Contento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Via Contento have?
Some of 175 Via Contento's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Via Contento currently offering any rent specials?
175 Via Contento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Via Contento pet-friendly?
No, 175 Via Contento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 175 Via Contento offer parking?
Yes, 175 Via Contento offers parking.
Does 175 Via Contento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Via Contento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Via Contento have a pool?
Yes, 175 Via Contento has a pool.
Does 175 Via Contento have accessible units?
No, 175 Via Contento does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Via Contento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Via Contento has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego