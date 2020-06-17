175 Via Contento

Amenities
Beautifully kept carriage/end unit in the Tijeras Creek community with no one above or below you! This 2 bedroom and 2
bathroom home offers a spacious floor plan with a patio/deck with peaceful views of hills and trees and 1 car garage
conveniently located directly below with private stairs to unit. Kitchen has been stylishly updated to include granite counters,
recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator! Kitchen flows freely into the dining and living rooms
for easy entertaining. Vaulted ceilings throughout give this home an open and airy feel. Drenched in natural light, the living room
offers a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan to keep you comfortable. Master bedroom boasts 2 closets with mirrored doors and glass
slider to private balcony. Both bathrooms host granite counters, chrome fixtures, white cabinetry and designer lighting. On top of
it all, this unit comes with inside laundry and the washer/dryer is included! The Tijeras Creek golf course is a stone's throw
away. The development boasts several pools, a spa and workout room. Rancho Santa Margarita has its own lake with beach club
and numerous parks and city events year round. Close to great shopping, dining and award winning schools. Come see this home
before it's gone!