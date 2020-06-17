175 Via Contento

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully kept carriage/end unit in the Tijeras Creek community with no one above or below you! This 2 bedroom and 2

bathroom home offers a spacious floor plan with a patio/deck with peaceful views of hills and trees and 1 car garage

conveniently located directly below with private stairs to unit. Kitchen has been stylishly updated to include granite counters,

recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator! Kitchen flows freely into the dining and living rooms

for easy entertaining. Vaulted ceilings throughout give this home an open and airy feel. Drenched in natural light, the living room

offers a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan to keep you comfortable. Master bedroom boasts 2 closets with mirrored doors and glass

slider to private balcony. Both bathrooms host granite counters, chrome fixtures, white cabinetry and designer lighting. On top of

it all, this unit comes with inside laundry and the washer/dryer is included! The Tijeras Creek golf course is a stone's throw

away. The development boasts several pools, a spa and workout room. Rancho Santa Margarita has its own lake with beach club

and numerous parks and city events year round. Close to great shopping, dining and award winning schools. Come see this home

before it's gone!