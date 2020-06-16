17 Vista Colinas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

YOU WILL LOVE this 2 bed/2 bath Condo located in the highly desirable Vista La Cuesta Community, just steps from RSM Lake, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'Neill Park! This upper level END UNIT has a private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing, dining & using your BBQ. Step inside & be welcomed to the very Open Concept, large family room, cozy fireplace & dining area w/ vaulted pitched ceiling & lots of windows creating a light & airy feel. You will love the beautiful laminated wood flooring throughout. The kitchen with a breakfast bar includes a new Stove and the Refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate laundry room including a WASHER/DRYER. Snuggle up to the cozy fireplace in your living room and enjoy the mountain views while your dinner is cooking in your kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a view of the community pool . The master bath has a walk in shower. The guest bedroom has a Murphy Bed and a tub/shower in the guest bath. The living room and both bedrooms have ceiling fans. There is a single car detached garage as well as a reserved parking space and a parking placard.This home will allow you to live an active and healthy life style with walks around RSM Lake which is right across the street and hikes. A short walk to the Beach Club. There is a community pool, spa and BBQ. Vista la Cuesta is a great community to live in!. This home is located in a great school district with highly rated schools. You will LOVE this condo & community!!