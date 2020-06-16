All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 17 Vista Colinas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
17 Vista Colinas
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

17 Vista Colinas

17 Vista Colinas · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

17 Vista Colinas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
YOU WILL LOVE this 2 bed/2 bath Condo located in the highly desirable Vista La Cuesta Community, just steps from RSM Lake, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'Neill Park! This upper level END UNIT has a private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing, dining & using your BBQ. Step inside & be welcomed to the very Open Concept, large family room, cozy fireplace & dining area w/ vaulted pitched ceiling & lots of windows creating a light & airy feel. You will love the beautiful laminated wood flooring throughout. The kitchen with a breakfast bar includes a new Stove and the Refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate laundry room including a WASHER/DRYER. Snuggle up to the cozy fireplace in your living room and enjoy the mountain views while your dinner is cooking in your kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a view of the community pool . The master bath has a walk in shower. The guest bedroom has a Murphy Bed and a tub/shower in the guest bath. The living room and both bedrooms have ceiling fans. There is a single car detached garage as well as a reserved parking space and a parking placard.This home will allow you to live an active and healthy life style with walks around RSM Lake which is right across the street and hikes. A short walk to the Beach Club. There is a community pool, spa and BBQ. Vista la Cuesta is a great community to live in!. This home is located in a great school district with highly rated schools. You will LOVE this condo & community!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Vista Colinas have any available units?
17 Vista Colinas has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Vista Colinas have?
Some of 17 Vista Colinas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Vista Colinas currently offering any rent specials?
17 Vista Colinas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Vista Colinas pet-friendly?
No, 17 Vista Colinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 17 Vista Colinas offer parking?
Yes, 17 Vista Colinas does offer parking.
Does 17 Vista Colinas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Vista Colinas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Vista Colinas have a pool?
Yes, 17 Vista Colinas has a pool.
Does 17 Vista Colinas have accessible units?
No, 17 Vista Colinas does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Vista Colinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Vista Colinas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17 Vista Colinas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity