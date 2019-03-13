All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
17 Lawnridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:44 PM

17 Lawnridge

17 Lawnridge · No Longer Available
Location

17 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
A must see home situated within Dove Canyon's master planned community with guarded security gate, pool, spa, tennis, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Three bedrooms and a large bright bonus room that can be converted to a fourth bedroom. Soaring ceilings, dramatic new windows looking out to incredible view. Sunny kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, oak cabinets and imported porcelain tile flooring throughout the first floor and all bathrooms. Spacious breakfast nook and a great family room with a fireplace all opening to a huge backyard with panoramic view. Gracious master suite with forever view with vaulted ceiling, step up bath tub, shower, dual vanities and a walking closet. All bedroom, hall and the staircase is finished with beautiful custom wood flooring. Gardner service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Lawnridge have any available units?
17 Lawnridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Lawnridge have?
Some of 17 Lawnridge's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Lawnridge currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lawnridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lawnridge pet-friendly?
No, 17 Lawnridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 17 Lawnridge offer parking?
Yes, 17 Lawnridge does offer parking.
Does 17 Lawnridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Lawnridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lawnridge have a pool?
Yes, 17 Lawnridge has a pool.
Does 17 Lawnridge have accessible units?
No, 17 Lawnridge does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lawnridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Lawnridge has units with dishwashers.
