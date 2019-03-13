17 Lawnridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

A must see home situated within Dove Canyon's master planned community with guarded security gate, pool, spa, tennis, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Three bedrooms and a large bright bonus room that can be converted to a fourth bedroom. Soaring ceilings, dramatic new windows looking out to incredible view. Sunny kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, oak cabinets and imported porcelain tile flooring throughout the first floor and all bathrooms. Spacious breakfast nook and a great family room with a fireplace all opening to a huge backyard with panoramic view. Gracious master suite with forever view with vaulted ceiling, step up bath tub, shower, dual vanities and a walking closet. All bedroom, hall and the staircase is finished with beautiful custom wood flooring. Gardner service is included.