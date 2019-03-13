14 Sawmill

Amenities

Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views. The freshly painted interior offers a main floor bedroom, main floor office with fireplace, over-sized loft, wet bar with seating, dedicated dining and living rooms. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous beamed ceilings in the family room make a statement and complement the dark wood flooring. Enjoy the private balcony with forever views from the spacious master suite. A romantic fireplace is featured in the retreat and bedroom. The master bath has a skylight for natural light, dual granite vanities, his and her wardrobes and a separate large tub. The spacious loft is upstairs along with two secondary bedrooms. Barbecue, private spa, fire pit and patio areas are offered in the backyard with a gorgeous backdrop of mountains, hills and golf course. Dove Canyon is a 24 hour guard gated community with amenities such as tennis courts, park, pool and basketball court. Dove Canyon is home to the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and is located next to Cleveland National Forest, high rated schools including Santa Margarita Catholic high school, shopping plazas, restaurants and toll road.