All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 14 Sawmill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
14 Sawmill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

14 Sawmill

14 Sawmill · (714) 928-2005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views. The freshly painted interior offers a main floor bedroom, main floor office with fireplace, over-sized loft, wet bar with seating, dedicated dining and living rooms. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous beamed ceilings in the family room make a statement and complement the dark wood flooring. Enjoy the private balcony with forever views from the spacious master suite. A romantic fireplace is featured in the retreat and bedroom. The master bath has a skylight for natural light, dual granite vanities, his and her wardrobes and a separate large tub. The spacious loft is upstairs along with two secondary bedrooms. Barbecue, private spa, fire pit and patio areas are offered in the backyard with a gorgeous backdrop of mountains, hills and golf course. Dove Canyon is a 24 hour guard gated community with amenities such as tennis courts, park, pool and basketball court. Dove Canyon is home to the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and is located next to Cleveland National Forest, high rated schools including Santa Margarita Catholic high school, shopping plazas, restaurants and toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Sawmill have any available units?
14 Sawmill has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Sawmill have?
Some of 14 Sawmill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Sawmill currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sawmill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sawmill pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sawmill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 14 Sawmill offer parking?
Yes, 14 Sawmill does offer parking.
Does 14 Sawmill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Sawmill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sawmill have a pool?
Yes, 14 Sawmill has a pool.
Does 14 Sawmill have accessible units?
No, 14 Sawmill does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sawmill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Sawmill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 Sawmill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity