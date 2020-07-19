12 Via Encaro

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Former Model Home on quiet Cul-de-sac street. Enter through the formal Living and Dining rooms featuring cathedral vaulted ceilings. A spacious eat in kitchen with granite counters is adjoined to the open Family room with fireplace. The light and bright Master Bedroom has his and hers walk in closets and a beautifully upgraded master bath. Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs. All bathrooms have granite counters. The large yard with patio and grass areas for entertaining!