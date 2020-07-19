All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 12 Via Encaro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
12 Via Encaro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Via Encaro

12 via Encaro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12 via Encaro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Former Model Home on quiet Cul-de-sac street. Enter through the formal Living and Dining rooms featuring cathedral vaulted ceilings. A spacious eat in kitchen with granite counters is adjoined to the open Family room with fireplace. The light and bright Master Bedroom has his and hers walk in closets and a beautifully upgraded master bath. Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs. All bathrooms have granite counters. The large yard with patio and grass areas for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Via Encaro have any available units?
12 Via Encaro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Via Encaro have?
Some of 12 Via Encaro's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Via Encaro currently offering any rent specials?
12 Via Encaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Via Encaro pet-friendly?
No, 12 Via Encaro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 12 Via Encaro offer parking?
Yes, 12 Via Encaro offers parking.
Does 12 Via Encaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Via Encaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Via Encaro have a pool?
No, 12 Via Encaro does not have a pool.
Does 12 Via Encaro have accessible units?
No, 12 Via Encaro does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Via Encaro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Via Encaro has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego