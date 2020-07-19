12 via Encaro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Former Model Home on quiet Cul-de-sac street. Enter through the formal Living and Dining rooms featuring cathedral vaulted ceilings. A spacious eat in kitchen with granite counters is adjoined to the open Family room with fireplace. The light and bright Master Bedroom has his and hers walk in closets and a beautifully upgraded master bath. Two secondary bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs. All bathrooms have granite counters. The large yard with patio and grass areas for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
