Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
12 Midlothian
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Midlothian

12 Midlothian · No Longer Available
Location

12 Midlothian, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bathtub
refrigerator
Welcome home to the gated community of Dove Canyon! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and one large bonus room. This exclusive home sits on a corner lot with ample natural light filling the living area. Spacious open concept kitchen floors into the formal living room with an open view of the backyard. One main floor bedroom and full bathroom offers usage as an office, den, or additional bedroom. Master bedroom upstairs is complete with an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, bath tub, and separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom, and large bonus room complete the upstairs. Three-car attached garage with direct access. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Midlothian have any available units?
12 Midlothian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Midlothian have?
Some of 12 Midlothian's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Midlothian currently offering any rent specials?
12 Midlothian isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Midlothian pet-friendly?
No, 12 Midlothian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 12 Midlothian offer parking?
Yes, 12 Midlothian does offer parking.
Does 12 Midlothian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Midlothian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Midlothian have a pool?
No, 12 Midlothian does not have a pool.
Does 12 Midlothian have accessible units?
No, 12 Midlothian does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Midlothian have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Midlothian does not have units with dishwashers.
