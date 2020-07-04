11 Paseo Narcissi

Amenities

DON’T MISS this TASTEFULLY UPGRADED turnkey property! Conveniently located in the charming, picturesque Castile community in RSM, known for its close proximity to all that RSM is famous for. Charming front porch welcomes you inside to the OPEN CONCEPT, fan favorite, floorplan. w/ its high ceilings, lots of windows, & interesting architecture you will be impressed. Downstairs is a roomy family room, unique bar area, formal living room & dining room that includes a dining table & chairs. The amazing gourmet kitchen is equipped w/custom cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & a breakfast bar. Upgrades include recessed LED lighting, custom crown moulding, 6” baseboards, cased windows & doors, Bamboo flooring downstairs, window blinds, ceiling fans, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR & BRAND NEW CARPET. Make your way upstairs to the SPACIOUS MASTER w/ bathroom, walk-in closet w/built-ins, dual vanities & separate shower & tub. 3 additional ample bedrooms & bathroom w/ double sinks. Step out the French doors to relax & enjoy the peaceful, completely PRIVATE BACKYARD w/ attractive pavers. Garage is equipped w/ a tankless water heater, epoxy floor, built-in cabinets & work bench. Walking distance to RSM Intermediate, shopping centers, library, theater, restaurants, RSM Town Center & Central Park! Rancho Santa Margarita offers numerous public amenities including the Beach Club, pools, parks, RSM Lake, summer concerts, tennis, basketball, BBQ areas & more!