11 Paseo Narcissi

11 Paseo Narcissi · No Longer Available
Location

11 Paseo Narcissi, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
DON’T MISS this TASTEFULLY UPGRADED turnkey property! Conveniently located in the charming, picturesque Castile community in RSM, known for its close proximity to all that RSM is famous for. Charming front porch welcomes you inside to the OPEN CONCEPT, fan favorite, floorplan. w/ its high ceilings, lots of windows, & interesting architecture you will be impressed. Downstairs is a roomy family room, unique bar area, formal living room & dining room that includes a dining table & chairs. The amazing gourmet kitchen is equipped w/custom cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & a breakfast bar. Upgrades include recessed LED lighting, custom crown moulding, 6” baseboards, cased windows & doors, Bamboo flooring downstairs, window blinds, ceiling fans, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR & BRAND NEW CARPET. Make your way upstairs to the SPACIOUS MASTER w/ bathroom, walk-in closet w/built-ins, dual vanities & separate shower & tub. 3 additional ample bedrooms & bathroom w/ double sinks. Step out the French doors to relax & enjoy the peaceful, completely PRIVATE BACKYARD w/ attractive pavers. Garage is equipped w/ a tankless water heater, epoxy floor, built-in cabinets & work bench. Walking distance to RSM Intermediate, shopping centers, library, theater, restaurants, RSM Town Center & Central Park! Rancho Santa Margarita offers numerous public amenities including the Beach Club, pools, parks, RSM Lake, summer concerts, tennis, basketball, BBQ areas & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Paseo Narcissi have any available units?
11 Paseo Narcissi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Paseo Narcissi have?
Some of 11 Paseo Narcissi's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Paseo Narcissi currently offering any rent specials?
11 Paseo Narcissi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Paseo Narcissi pet-friendly?
No, 11 Paseo Narcissi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 11 Paseo Narcissi offer parking?
Yes, 11 Paseo Narcissi offers parking.
Does 11 Paseo Narcissi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Paseo Narcissi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Paseo Narcissi have a pool?
Yes, 11 Paseo Narcissi has a pool.
Does 11 Paseo Narcissi have accessible units?
No, 11 Paseo Narcissi does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Paseo Narcissi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Paseo Narcissi has units with dishwashers.

