Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho santa margarita
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
SAMLARC
10 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,962
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Robinson Ranch
19 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
55 Tierra Seguro
55 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1241 sqft
A must see! - This is a stunning condominium, int the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita (in the community of Tierra Seguro) It has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful skylight that gives the home a bright and spacious fell.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
114 Encantado
114 Encantado Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1511 sqft
Light bright and open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Home will have wood floors downstairs carpet upstairs. New stainless steel appliances. Property has rear patio yard with no one adjoining in rear looking into your patio or windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
3 Blue Oak
3 Blue Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
847 sqft
Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
13 Via Ermitas
13 Via Ermitas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Gorgeous ground floor, single story condo looks like a model home. Quiet location backs to tree-lined green belt leading to Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Patio with natural gas BBQ and outdoor storage closet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
183 Montana Del Lago Drive
183 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
121 Via Contento
121 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
30 Gavilan
30 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
763 sqft
This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
6 Vista La Cuesta
6 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1345 sqft
1 of only 4 units in the community w/lake view. Well-appointed floor plan features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & FP.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
40 Via Tronido
40 Via Tronido, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,990
2152 sqft
Beautiful Melinda Heights 4 Bedroom home with a city and mountain view. Large private back yard that has a fire pit, a built in BBQ and plenty of patio and grass area for entertaining. Spacious and open floor plan with a main floor bedroom and bath.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Trabuco Highlands
1 Unit Available
20771 Shadow Rock Lane
20771 Shadow Rock Lane, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2539 sqft
Created with executive living in mind, this home was designed for entertaining and elegant living.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
82 Flor De Sol
82 Flor de Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
737 sqft
Great floor plan, two bedroom, two bath, each with own bathrooms, just remodeled with upgraded vinyl /laminated flooring, Fresh paint, upgraded tub/shower with new enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, Granite counters, Full size

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3019 sqft
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rancho Santa Margarita renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita 3 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $1,800Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with BalconyRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with GarageRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with GymRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with PoolRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Furnished ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego