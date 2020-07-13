Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

139 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Santa Margarita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a co... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
13 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,852
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
Robinson Ranch
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
27 De Lino
27 De Lino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
693 sqft
1Bed/1Bath Condo For Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita - Available Now! - Take the virtual tour here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3PWHCWXgXqb Welcome Home! Beautiful second floor unit for rent in the Belflora Community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
241 Pasto Rico
241 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1033 sqft
2 Master Bedrooms Up, Great Living Down! - Located in one of RSM's most desirable neighborhoods, this townhome's open living space downstairs and dual masters upstairs may be just what you're looking for! The living room offers a cozy fireplace,

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
158 Via Vicini
158 Via Vicini, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1429 sqft
One of the best locations in Terracina. Spacious end unit with extra large patio off of living area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
52 El Corazon
52 El Corazon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1370 sqft
Welcome home to the desirable community of Los Paseos. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home is ready for you to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
10 Campamento
10 Campamento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Light and Bright wonderfull home in Desirable Melinda Heights with Great Location Offers 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths, 3 car Garage, Inside Laundry and very Nice Large Backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner (Upper) Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
49 Via Honrado
49 Via Honrado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, located within the Mission Courts development and across from the stunning lake and beach club.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Dove Canyon
61 Summitcrest
61 Summitcrest, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3358 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Prestigious 24/7 Guard Gated community of Dove Canyon, It has all you want: 4 BR + Large bonus room on 2nd floor and it can be used as study room or 2nd family room upstairs, 1st floor bedroom suite, Cathedral Ceilings, 3 car garage.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Dove Canyon
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
61 Pasto Rico
61 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1032 sqft
A courtyard entrance leads to a beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1033 Sq. Ft., carriage unit home.

1 of 25

Last updated March 14 at 07:04pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
12 Vista Sierra
12 Vista Sierra, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1004 sqft
Completely remodeled with newer flooring, updated cabinets, granite counters, and updated bathrooms and located in the desirable Vista La Cuesta community in Rancho Santa Margarita. This property offers ultimate relaxation and comfort.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
22 Calle del Mar
22 Calle Del Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,544
1500 sqft
22 Calle del Mar Available 08/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
51 Leonado
51 Leonado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1049 sqft
Charming end unit on the top level of a sought after RSM community. Enter this property by way of a spacious front patio that looks over the neighborhood. The living space is open with lots of bright light.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Cielo
21406 Dahlia Court
21406 Dahlia Ct, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2055 sqft
4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, with one bedroom located downstairs! This newly built condo is located in an interior, corner location. This home has newer paint and carpet with stainless steal appliances, updated tile flooring and granite counter tops.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Dove Canyon
20 LAWNRIDGE
20 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2440 sqft
VERY HIGHLY UPGRADED 4 BDRM, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Margarita
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
City Guide for Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Santa Margarita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

