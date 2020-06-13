Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho santa margarita
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Finding an apartment in Rancho Santa Margarita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a pre... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Robinson Ranch
19 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
23 Calle De Las Sonatas
23 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 23 Calle de las sonatas - Property Id: 291601 Showing tomorrow 5/29/20 between 400-500 pm This townhome is walking distance from all shopping centers in rancho Santa margarita in the best school district .

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
49 Via Prado
49 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
882 sqft
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
40 Via Tronido
40 Via Tronido, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,990
2152 sqft
Beautiful Melinda Heights 4 Bedroom home with a city and mountain view. Large private back yard that has a fire pit, a built in BBQ and plenty of patio and grass area for entertaining. Spacious and open floor plan with a main floor bedroom and bath.

1 of 23

Last updated December 16 at 06:03pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
30 Cascada
30 Cascada, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1777 sqft
-Welcome home to the desirable community of Tierra Linda. This gorgeous home with a beautiful golf course views is ready for you to move in. Loca-ted at the end of a cul-de-sac with a full driveway you'll feel like you are in a detached home.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Margarita
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Village
1 Unit Available
23396 Via Alondra
23396 Via Alondra, Coto de Caza, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
4392 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now! This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Poppyfield Lane
12 Poppyfield Lane, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare Rental Home in Las Flores, CA - Property Id: 118721 Best location on this tract. Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath / 2car garage plus 1 parking pass, single family home located in Las Flores, CA right next to the community Pool/Spa.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Margarita
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,488
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
City Guide for Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Finding an apartment in Rancho Santa Margarita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita 3 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $1,800Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with BalconyRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with GarageRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with GymRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with PoolRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Furnished ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego