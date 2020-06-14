114 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with gym
Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.
Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rancho Santa Margarita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.