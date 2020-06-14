Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho santa margarita
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rancho Santa Margarita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms ar... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Robinson Ranch
18 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
121 Via Contento
121 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3019 sqft
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Margarita
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3950 sqft
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Casta del Sol
1 Unit Available
23621 Via Garfias
23621 Via Garfias, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1538 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo - 55+ Wonderful single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in exclusive guard gated Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo. Large covered patio to enjoy the city lights & mountain views.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Margarita
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Vista del Lago Apartments
13 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Rancho de los Alisos
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Laguna Hills
14 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,488
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
City Guide for Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rancho Santa Margarita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita 3 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $1,800Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with BalconyRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with GarageRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with GymRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with PoolRancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Furnished ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego