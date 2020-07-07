Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderfully located lower end unit with two master bedrooms. No stairs here! This home features a large living room / dinning room area with gorgeous wood laminate flooring, a cozy fireplace and all the right connections for you entertainment equipment. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a brand new refrigerator, lots of counter and cabinet space and tile flooring. Both large bedrooms come with duel vanities and walk-in closets with organizers. The garage has plenty of room for a car and extra storage. There is a nice size patio for relaxing and BBQ. HOA amenities include access to pools, spa, Tennis courts, clubhouse, picnic area, tot lots and BBQ. Great location close to the 241 Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants and Lake Rancho Santa Margarita is right around the corner!