All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 1 De Lino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
1 De Lino
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:53 AM

1 De Lino

1 De Lila · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

1 De Lila, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderfully located lower end unit with two master bedrooms. No stairs here! This home features a large living room / dinning room area with gorgeous wood laminate flooring, a cozy fireplace and all the right connections for you entertainment equipment. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a brand new refrigerator, lots of counter and cabinet space and tile flooring. Both large bedrooms come with duel vanities and walk-in closets with organizers. The garage has plenty of room for a car and extra storage. There is a nice size patio for relaxing and BBQ. HOA amenities include access to pools, spa, Tennis courts, clubhouse, picnic area, tot lots and BBQ. Great location close to the 241 Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants and Lake Rancho Santa Margarita is right around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 De Lino have any available units?
1 De Lino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 De Lino have?
Some of 1 De Lino's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 De Lino currently offering any rent specials?
1 De Lino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 De Lino pet-friendly?
No, 1 De Lino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 1 De Lino offer parking?
Yes, 1 De Lino offers parking.
Does 1 De Lino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 De Lino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 De Lino have a pool?
Yes, 1 De Lino has a pool.
Does 1 De Lino have accessible units?
No, 1 De Lino does not have accessible units.
Does 1 De Lino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 De Lino has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego