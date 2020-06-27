Breathtaking views from this 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home. Recently remodeled bathrooms, refinished floors and paint. Located on a quiet street just a short walk from award winning Silver Spur Elementary School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5449 Bayridge Road have any available units?
5449 Bayridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.