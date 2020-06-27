All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

5449 Bayridge Road

5449 Bayridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5449 Bayridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Breathtaking views from this 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home. Recently remodeled bathrooms, refinished floors and paint. Located on a quiet street just a short walk from award winning Silver Spur Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Bayridge Road have any available units?
5449 Bayridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 5449 Bayridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Bayridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Bayridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5449 Bayridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5449 Bayridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5449 Bayridge Road offers parking.
Does 5449 Bayridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Bayridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Bayridge Road have a pool?
No, 5449 Bayridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5449 Bayridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5449 Bayridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Bayridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5449 Bayridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5449 Bayridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5449 Bayridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
