Last updated July 13 2020

157 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Cucamonga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,692
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Jamboree
10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1442 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments within walking distance of three local parks. Recently renovated units have laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Community has clubhouse, business center with internet, playground and pool. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,263
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Victoria
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1322 sqft
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Victoria
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Terra Vista
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Terra Vista
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,618
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
967 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
924 sqft
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 07:56am
$
7 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
700 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Etiwanda
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Terra Vista
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,964
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
8 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,565
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Last updated July 8 at 12:30pm
27 Units Available
Terra Vista
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1551 sqft
Townhomes, villas and apartments with up to three bedrooms in a planned community. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and granite counters. Gym, community garden, pool and more for an active lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Etiwanda
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
3 Units Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1304 sqft
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Terra Vista
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,782
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,403
957 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
City Guide for Rancho Cucamonga, CA

First thing’s first: Rancho Cucamonga, despite what those unfamiliar with California’s Inland Empire may assume, is not the name of a dish at your favorite Mexican restaurant (so don’t show up at Vista Grande and order one with a side of queso!). Rather, Rancho Cucamonga is the name of an ultra-picturesque San Bernardino suburb nestled at the foot of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An increasingly popular living locale, the city also boasts a variety of rental options for apartment hunter...

Having trouble with Craigslist Rancho Cucamonga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Cucamonga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

