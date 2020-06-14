Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in La Verne, CA with garage

La Verne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1296 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North La Verne
1 Unit Available
6043 Birdie Drive
6043 Birdie Drive, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1949 sqft
This beautiful three bedrooms three bath North La Verne home sits on the prestigious Sierra La Verne Country Club. Come and enjoy La Verne at it's finest! The serene setting of the foothills, golf course and trails will take your breath away.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Foothill Corridor
1 Unit Available
1967 Canopy Lane
1967 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor.
Results within 1 mile of La Verne
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1756 Alameda St.
1756 Alameda Street, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT 2 BEDS & DEN 1.5 BATHS, MUST SEE!! - This lovely home is approximately 1,510 sq ft.and includes 2 bedrooms plus a den, 1.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car detached garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.
Results within 5 miles of La Verne
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2492 sqft
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
624 E. Jefferson Avenue
624 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1623 sqft
Rental Home/Cottage - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car garage with roll-up door. Ample storage closets. Gas stove, full laundry hookups and pantry in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the home.
City Guide for La Verne, CA

Brilliantly located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and a perfect arms-length distance from LA (about 30 miles), the small community of La Verne is a great option for living. So, stay with us for a few more words on this city and all that it has to offer.

Newcomers should start their tour at the orange groves of the La Verne Mansion and Heritage Park to get a sense of its early days as a citrus empire, as well as the current-day love for outdoors and local heritage. A little more exploring, and you’ll see a city that still respects its fertile grounds, with plenty of big parks, greenbelt hiking, and surrounding forests. You've got some great suburban renting to get into.

The average property rental can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, however, it's not unheard of to find a nice little apartment below $900. There are cheap apartments, luxury apartments, new condos, and charming cul-de-sac rental homes, all available at affordable rates and chock-full of extra amenities. And, with the surrounding mountains and forests, you’re bound to come across plenty of places that feature amazing views.

Amenities abound in this city. It’s common for most apartments to feature long lists of extra perks, such as a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, spa, gym, picnic areas, business center, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, pool table, and playground. There are also places with 24-hour security and maintenance, which can make your life just a little more worry-free.

To all you pet owners out there, La Verne is a great place to bring along your furry friends. Pet friendly is a common phrase among apartment rentals. And, with all the large, grassy parks and nearby hiking trails, you can always get that hyper little puppy out of the house for a nice, long, energy-draining day in the sun. You will also be happy to know that quite a few apartments for rent around here will NOT charge a monthly pet rent. Hooray!

That's La Verne for you. It's easy-going, affordable living in the beauty of the Pomona Valley... served with a dash of local quirk. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in La Verne, CA

La Verne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

