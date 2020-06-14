Apartment List
/
CA
/
montclair
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA with garage

Montclair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10176 Poulsen Avenue
10176 Poulsen Avenue, Montclair, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
2000 square Ft. 4bdrm. 2ba. central air and heat all rooms inside of house painted including ceilings. New counter top stove, Hot water heater, Laminate wood floors, faucets,200 amp circuit breakers. Huge Family Room and back yard with brick walls.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4195 Kingsley Street
4195 Kingsley Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1335 sqft
Gated community, Three bedrooms two and a half bath condo with its own two car garages separated by a little courtyard. Remodeled showers, new toilets, indoor laundry room, laminated flooring, new dual pane windows and sliding door.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Montclair
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Ontario
9 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1296 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
2 Units Available
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large two- and three-bedroom units with private oversized patio or balcony and private garages. Community has a pool and spa, playground and BBQ/picnic area. Close to Freeways 60, 10 and 15.
City Guide for Montclair, CA

"Woke up today thinking about my hometown, thought about going back to see who's hanging around." (- Sicko, "The Inland Empire Strikes Back")

Curious to see who's hanging around the city of Montclair, located in the Southern California region of the Inland Empire? There are many sights and many people who make this laid-back SoCal community their hometown. The Montclair area is full of history, culture, and ambiance and it’s also a place that's lots of fun. From water parks to horseback riding to great global cuisine, Montclair and its surroundings is a great place to hang around in and call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Montclair, CA

Montclair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Montclair 1 BedroomsMontclair 2 BedroomsMontclair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontclair 3 BedroomsMontclair Accessible Apartments
Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with GarageMontclair Apartments with GymMontclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Move-in Specials
Montclair Apartments with ParkingMontclair Apartments with PoolMontclair Apartments with Washer-DryerMontclair Dog Friendly ApartmentsMontclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles