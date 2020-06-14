136 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA with garage
"Woke up today thinking about my hometown, thought about going back to see who's hanging around." (- Sicko, "The Inland Empire Strikes Back")
Curious to see who's hanging around the city of Montclair, located in the Southern California region of the Inland Empire? There are many sights and many people who make this laid-back SoCal community their hometown. The Montclair area is full of history, culture, and ambiance and it’s also a place that's lots of fun. From water parks to horseback riding to great global cuisine, Montclair and its surroundings is a great place to hang around in and call home. See more
Montclair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.