Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA with garage

Claremont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Village
1 Unit Available
142 Principia Ct
142 Principia Court, Claremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1674 sqft
Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
768 California Drive
768 California Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1611 sqft
Charming, traditional house in "walk to Claremont Village" neighborhood near schools, shopping and park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Claremont
1 Unit Available
663 Huron Place
663 Huron Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
New 2 story single family home located in desirable area in Claremont. 1781 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Granite counter tops. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sink, separate shower and tub.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
316 E Dunbarton Place
316 Dunbarton Place, Claremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2852 sqft
North Claremont executive type home in the Meadowood Community. This home is on a beautiful cut-de-sac, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large bonus room upstairs, living room, dining room, separate family room, separate laundry and a 3 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Claremont
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1296 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
831 Sunburst Way
831 Sunburst Way, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Fabulous townhouse located in the desirable Bonita Village Community. This turnkey unit was built in 2016 and shows like a model. It offers 3 BR & 3.5 BA with 1,850 SF of living area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Claremont
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Ontario
9 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large two- and three-bedroom units with private oversized patio or balcony and private garages. Community has a pool and spa, playground and BBQ/picnic area. Close to Freeways 60, 10 and 15.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.
City Guide for Claremont, CA

Situated at the feet of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in eastern Los Angeles County sits the eclectic little college town of Claremont, California. A medium-sized city frequently cited as one of the best places to live in not only the Golden State but also all of America, Claremont plays host to some of the most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent that you’ll find anywhere.

Apartments for rent in “The City of Trees and PhD’s” tend to be on the pricier side. The average rental goes for around $1500, but luxury apartments and family-sized, multi-BR units often cost considerably more. On the bright side, leasing specials, especially for new residents, pop up frequently, so check back every now and then for the best apartment deals in Claremont the interwebs has to offer.

Claremont is one of America’s premier college towns – seven highly regarded institutions of higher learning drive the local economy – so it should come as no surprise that apartments for rent are available in abundance. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some rental properties in Claremont do offer short-term leasing deals, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost.) As is the case in most college towns, apartment complexes in Claremont tend to see spikes in occupancy immediately prior to the fall semester; if you’re a student, faculty, or staff member at one of the “Claremont Colleges,” we recommend beginning your apartment search no later than May or June to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

Amenities, as you might expect, tend to be second to none at rental properties in Claremont, California. You definitely won’t find any clunkers in the listings for Claremont; instead, you can expect to find a wide range of chic, modern rentals that come equipped with mondo (yep, mondo) bells and whistles such as gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, Jacuzzis, covered parking, swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, concierge service, patios, balconies, and so on.

Scoring an apartment for rent in Claremont isn’t difficult per se, but it does take a somewhat hefty bank account/source of income and an above-average credit/renting history. If you have some hiccups and pockmarks in your renting/credit past (like, if you have a habit of using your credit card bills just to practice origami), you’ll need a cosigner with some seriously deep pockets to seal the deal for your Claremont dream dwellings.

As if Claremont didn’t already make the rest of us green with envy, the city is also home to a wide range of cultural attractions, eateries, after-hours hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, theaters, parks, scenic trails, and a botanical garden and arboretum. Whether you prefer your fun in the sun or you’re the crazy night owl type, you’ll never run out of things to do for kicks in “The City of Trees and PhD’s.”

And now that we’ve touched all the bases, it’s time for the part we love best: helping you find the perfect apartment for rent in Claremont, California. Best of luck and happy trails, doc! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Claremont, CA

Claremont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

