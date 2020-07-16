7521 Brookside Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful, upgraded single family home in Rancho Cucamonga - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and laminate flooring throughout. Both bedrooms are large and have spacious closets and their own attached bathrooms.

The kitchen has been upgraded with modern finishes and there's recessed lighting throughout the home.

Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a large patio, perfect for summer barbecues.

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities. LANDSCAPING: Provided by owner. PET POLICY: Preference is no pets. However, landlord will consider pets if the applicant has strong qualifications.

APPLY @ www.ottosenco.com/vacancies



(RLNE5909628)