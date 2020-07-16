All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
7521 Brookside Rd

7521 Brookside Road · No Longer Available
Location

7521 Brookside Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful, upgraded single family home in Rancho Cucamonga - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and laminate flooring throughout. Both bedrooms are large and have spacious closets and their own attached bathrooms.
The kitchen has been upgraded with modern finishes and there's recessed lighting throughout the home.
Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a large patio, perfect for summer barbecues.
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities. LANDSCAPING: Provided by owner. PET POLICY: Preference is no pets. However, landlord will consider pets if the applicant has strong qualifications.
APPLY @ www.ottosenco.com/vacancies

(RLNE5909628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 Brookside Rd have any available units?
7521 Brookside Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 7521 Brookside Rd have?
Some of 7521 Brookside Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated.
Is 7521 Brookside Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7521 Brookside Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 Brookside Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7521 Brookside Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7521 Brookside Rd offer parking?
No, 7521 Brookside Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7521 Brookside Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7521 Brookside Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 Brookside Rd have a pool?
No, 7521 Brookside Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7521 Brookside Rd have accessible units?
No, 7521 Brookside Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 Brookside Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7521 Brookside Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
