7161 East Ave

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

This three bedroom, two and one half bathroom home has been renovated from top to bottom, including all new interior paint . Cooking is a pleasure in the spacious, bright kitchen with tons of counter space, pantry and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room and dining room. Upstairs, the spacious master retreat features a large attached bath with soaking tub, over-sized shower and walk-in closet. In addition, there is ample room in the large, open hallway for a desk or an additional sitting area. The ceilings on the first and second floors are 10' high, adding to the sense of openness. Comes with washer.



