Rancho Cucamonga, CA
7161 East Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7161 East Ave

7161 East Ave · (909) 766-9796
Location

7161 East Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Etiwanda

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #40 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1611 sqft

Amenities

This three bedroom, two and one half bathroom home has been renovated from top to bottom, including all new interior paint . Cooking is a pleasure in the spacious, bright kitchen with tons of counter space, pantry and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room and dining room. Upstairs, the spacious master retreat features a large attached bath with soaking tub, over-sized shower and walk-in closet. In addition, there is ample room in the large, open hallway for a desk or an additional sitting area. The ceilings on the first and second floors are 10' high, adding to the sense of openness. Comes with washer.

Amenities: Central Air, Granite Counters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7161 East Ave have any available units?
7161 East Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 7161 East Ave have?
Some of 7161 East Ave's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7161 East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7161 East Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7161 East Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7161 East Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 7161 East Ave offer parking?
No, 7161 East Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7161 East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7161 East Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7161 East Ave have a pool?
No, 7161 East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7161 East Ave have accessible units?
No, 7161 East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7161 East Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7161 East Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
