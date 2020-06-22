7161 East Ave

Amenities
This three bedroom, two and one half bathroom home has been renovated from top to bottom, including all new interior paint . Cooking is a pleasure in the spacious, bright kitchen with tons of counter space, pantry and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room and dining room. Upstairs, the spacious master retreat features a large attached bath with soaking tub, over-sized shower and walk-in closet. In addition, there is ample room in the large, open hallway for a desk or an additional sitting area. The ceilings on the first and second floors are 10' high, adding to the sense of openness. Comes with washer.
Amenities: Central Air, Granite Counters