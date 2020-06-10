All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
11616 Mount Rainier Ct

11616 Mount Rainer Court · (909) 870-5012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11616 Mount Rainer Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Caryn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11616 Mount Rainier Ct · Avail. Jun 26

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11616 Mount Rainier Ct Available 06/26/20 3/1 Single-story Stunner for Rent in Rancho Cucamonga! - - 1 year lease term.
- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.
- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! Single-story 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home available for lease in Rancho Cucamonga. You’ll love the recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, vinyl windows and sliding glass door, nice laminate flooring, smooth ceilings with recessed lighting and central A/C and heat. Kitchen includes Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave and Dishwasher. Private, enclosed low-maintenance backyard with artificial grass landscaping and plenty of fruit trees such as: citrus, stone fruit, papaya, guava and apple. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups inside. Nearby 210 FWY and Los Osos High School. Trash and gardening service included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Tenant must obtain renter's insurance and provide proof upon move-in. Sorry, no pets. Ready for move-in and showing beginning 6/26/20.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4025247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 Mount Rainier Ct have any available units?
11616 Mount Rainier Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 11616 Mount Rainier Ct have?
Some of 11616 Mount Rainier Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 Mount Rainier Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11616 Mount Rainier Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 Mount Rainier Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11616 Mount Rainier Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 11616 Mount Rainier Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11616 Mount Rainier Ct does offer parking.
Does 11616 Mount Rainier Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 Mount Rainier Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 Mount Rainier Ct have a pool?
No, 11616 Mount Rainier Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11616 Mount Rainier Ct have accessible units?
No, 11616 Mount Rainier Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 Mount Rainier Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11616 Mount Rainier Ct has units with dishwashers.
