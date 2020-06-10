Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

11616 Mount Rainier Ct Available 06/26/20 3/1 Single-story Stunner for Rent in Rancho Cucamonga! - - 1 year lease term.

- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.

- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! Single-story 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home available for lease in Rancho Cucamonga. You’ll love the recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, vinyl windows and sliding glass door, nice laminate flooring, smooth ceilings with recessed lighting and central A/C and heat. Kitchen includes Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave and Dishwasher. Private, enclosed low-maintenance backyard with artificial grass landscaping and plenty of fruit trees such as: citrus, stone fruit, papaya, guava and apple. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups inside. Nearby 210 FWY and Los Osos High School. Trash and gardening service included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Tenant must obtain renter's insurance and provide proof upon move-in. Sorry, no pets. Ready for move-in and showing beginning 6/26/20.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4025247)