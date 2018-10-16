17740 Villamoura Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool e-payments garage hot tub pet friendly

2BR 2BA Upgraded Condo. Community Pool/Spa. - Attractive 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located in Poway's park-like setting of the Stoneridge Chateaus neighborhood, this home is light and open, with vaulted ceilings and a generous amount of windows. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and features a spacious breakfast area. Other updates throughout home include bathroom improvements, ceiling fans, bamboo wood flooring, and a stunning stone fireplace. Energy efficient dual pane windows and laundry closet. Optional den could easily serve as a 3rd bedroom. HOA amenities include pools and spas. Roomy detached 1-car garage. Located within the award winning Poway school district. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!



For more information, contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays SDG&E. Owner pays water. Owner pays landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5170248)