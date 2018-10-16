All apartments in Poway
17740 Villamoura Dr

17740 Villamoura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17740 Villamoura Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2BR 2BA Upgraded Condo. Community Pool/Spa. - Attractive 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located in Poway's park-like setting of the Stoneridge Chateaus neighborhood, this home is light and open, with vaulted ceilings and a generous amount of windows. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and features a spacious breakfast area. Other updates throughout home include bathroom improvements, ceiling fans, bamboo wood flooring, and a stunning stone fireplace. Energy efficient dual pane windows and laundry closet. Optional den could easily serve as a 3rd bedroom. HOA amenities include pools and spas. Roomy detached 1-car garage. Located within the award winning Poway school district. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

For more information, contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays SDG&E. Owner pays water. Owner pays landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17740 Villamoura Dr have any available units?
17740 Villamoura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 17740 Villamoura Dr have?
Some of 17740 Villamoura Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17740 Villamoura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17740 Villamoura Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17740 Villamoura Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17740 Villamoura Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17740 Villamoura Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17740 Villamoura Dr offers parking.
Does 17740 Villamoura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17740 Villamoura Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17740 Villamoura Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17740 Villamoura Dr has a pool.
Does 17740 Villamoura Dr have accessible units?
No, 17740 Villamoura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17740 Villamoura Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17740 Villamoura Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17740 Villamoura Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17740 Villamoura Dr has units with air conditioning.
