Poway, CA
17443 Port Marnock Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17443 Port Marnock Dr

17443 Port Marnock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17443 Port Marnock Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1,320 Sq. Ft.
2 Bed
2.5 Bath
Garage & Driveway!
2 Story Townhome
Pets Considered
Move In Date: Now!!

This 2 Br 2.5Ba townhome is located in a quiet neighborhood in north Poway, on the edge of the old Stoneridge Country club. The updated kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included (Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator). Enjoy San Diego weather year round on the patio area just off the living room or the balcony off the Master. For your comfort, the home is equipped with central AC & heat. In addition to the plentiful street parking & guest parking spaces, youll have your own driveway and 1 car garage. With water, trash and landscaping included, youll have easy living at a great price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17443 Port Marnock Dr have any available units?
17443 Port Marnock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 17443 Port Marnock Dr have?
Some of 17443 Port Marnock Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17443 Port Marnock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17443 Port Marnock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17443 Port Marnock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17443 Port Marnock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17443 Port Marnock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17443 Port Marnock Dr offers parking.
Does 17443 Port Marnock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17443 Port Marnock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17443 Port Marnock Dr have a pool?
No, 17443 Port Marnock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17443 Port Marnock Dr have accessible units?
No, 17443 Port Marnock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17443 Port Marnock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17443 Port Marnock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17443 Port Marnock Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17443 Port Marnock Dr has units with air conditioning.
