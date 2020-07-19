17443 Port Marnock Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

1,320 Sq. Ft.

2 Bed

2.5 Bath

Garage & Driveway!

2 Story Townhome

Pets Considered

Move In Date: Now!!



This 2 Br 2.5Ba townhome is located in a quiet neighborhood in north Poway, on the edge of the old Stoneridge Country club. The updated kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included (Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator). Enjoy San Diego weather year round on the patio area just off the living room or the balcony off the Master. For your comfort, the home is equipped with central AC & heat. In addition to the plentiful street parking & guest parking spaces, youll have your own driveway and 1 car garage. With water, trash and landscaping included, youll have easy living at a great price